 »   »   » STUNNING! Pulimurugan Tamil Version To Have A Record Release!

It has been over 8 months since Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan made its first appearance at the theatres. Pulimurugan made it to the theatres on October 7, 2016 and ever since, the Mohanlal starrer has made it to the headlines for all good reasons.

Now, Pulimurugan is all set to conquer new areas, as well. Reportedly, the Tamil dubbed version of Pulimurugan is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil Nadu regions on June 16, 2017.



Importantly, both the 3D & 2D versions of Pulimurugan will be hitting the theatres in Tamil Nadu, this week. Interestingly, this Mohanlal starrer will have a record release as Pulimurugan Tamil version version will be getting released in close to 300 theatres in Tamil Nadu.



Well, with such a record release the Tamil version of Pulimurugan is all set to be one of the biggest releases of a dubbed version of a movie in Tamil Nadu. The trailer of the Tamil dubbed version of Pulimurugan was well-received by the audiences.

