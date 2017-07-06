 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Is All Set To Go On Floors!

Punyalan Private Limited, the upcoming Malayalam movie, which is the sequel to the film Punyalan Agarbathis that released in 2014, will be a big release of this year.

The audiences were caught up in excitement when Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar officially announced that they are all set to team up for this big sequel.



Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the official title as well as a poster of the upcoming film. Now, here is an important update on the movie.



Reportedly, the scripting of Punyalan Private Limited has been completed and the film is gearing up to go on floors. Film-maker Ranjith Sankar himself announced the same through his Facebook page. According to the director, the shoot of Punyalan Private Limited will begin on August 1, 2017.







Jayasurya will be seen reprising the character of Joy Thakkolkkaran from the prequel. His portrayal of the character had earned him a lot of fans, and the comeback of Joy Thakkolkkaran was in the waiting for long.



Punyalan Private Limited will be produced under the banner Dreams N Beyond. The film also marks the entry of the distribution company Punyalan Cinemas, owned by Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar. The movie will hit the theatres in the month of November.