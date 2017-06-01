 »   »   » R Madhavan Birthday Special: 5 Movies That Gave Him A Dedicated Fan Base In Kerala!

R Madhavan, the man, who stole the hearts of the youth, right from his first movie, is celebrating his 47th birthday today (June 1, 2017).

Words would be less to describe this actor, who rightly deserves the label of the most charming actor in the country. He might have had few ups and downs in his career, but still R Madhavan has a dedicated fan base. His smile is solely enough for the fans to go gaga over him.

R Madhavan is one of the very few actors who has no haters. Over the years, he has grown as a pan-Indian star. Even in Kerala, there was a time, when his popularity was much higher than that of the other big stars of Kollywood.

Some of R Madhavan's films clicked at the Kerala box office, while certain others didn't. But it's a fact that he has a dedicated fan base in Kerala, even now and these 5 movies helped him a lot in establishing that.

Alaipayuthey (2000) Alaipayuthey was indeed a dream debut for the actor as a lead hero. Mani Ratnam's movie had this charming young boy in the role of Karthik and he fit in perfectly for the role. The film was a humongous success in Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala. In city centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum etc., the film had a long run in the theatres. Moreover, R Madhavan went on to become a sensation among the youth audiences. Minnale (2001) Yet another film, that appealed to the R Madhavan fans in Kerala. Directed by Gautham Menon, Minnale narrated a love tale with a difference. The songs of the film emerged as a big hit much before the release of the movie and upon the release of the film, his fan base expanded. Run (2002) Run, the film was a crucial film in the career of R Madhavan. The film helped him shed his chocolate boy image and this time we got to witness the action star in him. The Kerala audiences too, loved his transformation to an action hero and Madhavan-Meera Jasmine pair was also much appreciated. Nala Damayanthi (2003) This is one such gem of a movie, which didn't receive the due appreciation that it deserved. Anbe Sivam wasn't a big success at the time of its release but later on, the film went on to attain a cult classic status, especially among the Kerala audiences. Any ardent movie buff from Kerala, would be a real fan of this movie and R Madhavan's effortless act. Nala Damayanthi (2003) Well, there might be two opinions about this movie, which had R Madhavan in top gear. It was a neat and clean entertainer and R Madhavan's act of a chef, won the hearts of Kerala audiences. The film wasn't a big success in Tamil Nadu. But, in Kerala, especially in Ernakulam, Nala Damayanthi had a decent run.

Interestingly, R Madhavan has acted in a Malayalam movie as well. He played the lead role in the film Made In USA, which was a bilingual. The film wasn't a big success at the box office.