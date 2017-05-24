 »   »   » Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu Box Office: 31 Days Kerala Collections

Biju Menon starrer Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu can rightly be tagged as one of the big hits of this vacations season. Such is the grand reception that this film, directed by Ranjan Pramod has received.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu made it to the theatres a week before the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and has survived the threats caused by all the big releases and completed one month of its run in the theatres.

According to certain reports, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Reportedly, the film has managed to fetch 10.13 Crores from its 31 days of run at the Kerala box office. Nothing much has been revealed about the all India box office collections of the movie.

Well, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu is a clean hit in all the senses and the movie still continues to do a decent business in certain centres in Kerala. The movie made a release in UAE/GCC centres on May 18, 2017.

The best part is in the fact that Rakshadhikari baiju Oppu managed to grabbed the attention of critics and audiences alike. The reviews had suggested that the nostalgic elements in the film have worked out perfectly well for the movie.