 »   »   » Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu Box Office: 31 Days Kerala Collections

Biju Menon starrer Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu can rightly
be tagged as one of the big hits of this vacations season. Such is
the grand reception that this film, directed by Ranjan Pramod has
received.
Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu made it to the theatres a week
before the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and has
survived the threats caused by all the big releases and completed
one month of its run in the theatres.
According to certain reports, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu
has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Reportedly,
the film has managed to fetch 10.13 Crores from its 31 days of run
at the Kerala box office. Nothing much has been revealed about the
all India box office collections of the movie.
Well, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu is a clean hit in all
the senses and the movie still continues to do a decent business in
certain centres in Kerala. The movie made a release in UAE/GCC
centres on May 18, 2017.
The best part is in the fact that Rakshadhikari baiju
Oppu managed to grabbed the attention of critics and audiences
alike. The reviews had suggested that the nostalgic elements in the
film have worked out perfectly well for the movie.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 14:47 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...