Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Ramante Edanthottam, the Kunchacko Boban movie has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Ranjith Sankar, is delivering a below average performance at the box office.

When it completed the first 15 days at the Kerala box office, Ramante Edanthottam has made a total gross collection of Rs. 4.38 Crores. It is undoubtedly an unimpressive figure for a Kunchacko Boban movie.

The trade analysts suggest the mixed reviews, lack of hype, and strong competition from the big projects like Baahubali 2 and Comrade In America, have severely affected the box office performance of Ramante Edanthottam.

Here is the 15 days Kerala collection report of Kunchacko Boban's recent movie, Ramante Edanthottam....

Ramante Edanthottam had made an average opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of Rs. 80 Lakhs. When it completed the first weekend, the movie has made a total collection of Rs. 2.25 Crores.

Kunchacko Boban has essayed the titular role Raman in the movie, which depicts a peculiar love story. Anu Sithara appeared as Malini, a young woman who leads an unhappy married life, in the movie.

Joju George, Ramesh Pisharady, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Muthumani, etc., have essayed the supporting roles. Ramante Edanthottam is produced by Ranjith Sankar himself, for the banner Dreams N Beyond.

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 23:21 [IST]
