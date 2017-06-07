 »   »   » Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 26 Days Kerala Collections!

Ramante Edanthottam, the film directed by Ranjith Sankar, featuring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role had hit the theatres on May 12, 2017. The film had opened to mixed reviews. While some found the movie a novel attempt certain others slammed the slow pace of the movie.

The Kunchacko Boban starrer is nearing its one month of its run and Ramante Edanthottam continues in certain centres in the State.



According to the latest trade reports, Ramante Edanthottam has managed to gross above 7 Crores from its 26 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Definitely, more was expected from this film, which marked the first association of Kunchacko Boban and Ranjith Sankar. The film had to face tough competitions from previous releases like Baahubali 2, Comrade In America - CIA etc.



In fact, Godha, which hit the theatres the very next week after the release of Ramante Edanthottam also posed tight competition for the film at the Kerala box office.



Well, with this collection, Ramante Edanthottam will definitely have to settle down in the above average league at the box office. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Ramante Edanthottam also features Anu Sithara, Joju George etc., in the lead roles.