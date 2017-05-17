 »   »   » Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Ramante Edanthottam, the Kunchacko Boban starrer which is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, hit the theatres on May 12. The romantic drama has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

When it completed the first 3 days of its release, Ramante Edanthottam has made a total gross collection of Rs. 2.25 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a decent box office figure for a low budget flick, which was released without much hype.



The Kunchacko Boban movie had made a decent opening at the box office, by collecting Rs. 80 Lakhs from all over Kerala on its release day. Ramante Edanthottam has made a total collection of 1.45 Crores from the 2nd and 3rd days, together.



Even though it had a solo release, the movie has been having a tough time at the box office, fighting with the big ventures like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Neerad movie Comrade In America.



Ramante Edanthottam, which deals with the unique relationship between Raman and Malini, stars Anu Sithara in the female lead. Joju George, Ramesh Pisharady, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Muthumani, etc., have essayed the supporting roles.

