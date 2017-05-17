 »   »   » Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Ramante Edanthottam, the Kunchacko Boban starrer which
is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, hit the theatres on May
12. The romantic drama has been receiving mixed to positive reviews
from the audiences and critics.
When it completed the first 3 days of its release, Ramante
Edanthottam has made a total gross collection of Rs. 2.25
Crores from the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a decent box
office figure for a low budget flick, which was released without
much hype.
The Kunchacko Boban movie had made a decent opening at the box
office, by collecting Rs. 80 Lakhs from all over Kerala on its
release day. Ramante Edanthottam has made a total
collection of 1.45 Crores from the 2nd and 3rd days,
together.
Even though it had a solo release, the movie has been having a
tough time at the box office, fighting with the big ventures like
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Neerad
movie Comrade In America.
Ramante Edanthottam, which deals with the unique relationship
between Raman and Malini, stars Anu Sithara in the female lead.
Joju George, Ramesh Pisharady, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi,
Muthumani, etc., have essayed the supporting roles.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 23:27 [IST]
