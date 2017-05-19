 »   »   » Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 6 Days Kerala Collections

Kunchacko Boban's most recent release, Ramante Edanthottam, which hit the theatres on May 12, 2017 opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. The movie, directed by Ranjith Sankar has Anu Sithara as the leading lady.

Ramante Edanthottam has an above average opening at the Kerala box office, with the Kunchacko Boban starrer fetching approximately 80 Lakhs at the box office.



Now, according to the latest reports, Ramante Edanthottam has managed to fetch 4.29 Crores from its 6 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Well, the box office collections are pretty decent, considering the fact that Ramante Edanthottam had to face a tight competition from CIA - Comrade In America, Baahubali 2 etc.



Meanwhile, Ramante Edanthottam will be hitting the theatres outside Kerala today (May 19, 2017). 3 other major releases are also yhitting the theatres today.



If Ramante Edanthottam can survive the storm caused by the upcoming big releases, then the Kunchacko Boban starrer can definitely reach newer heights at the box office.



Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Anu Sithara, Ramante Edanthottam also features Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Muthumani, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi etc., in prominent roles.

