 »   »   » Ramante Edanthottam Box Office: 6 Days Kerala Collections

Kunchacko Boban's most recent release, Ramante Edanthottam,
which hit the theatres on May 12, 2017 opened to mixed reviews from
the audiences. The movie, directed by Ranjith Sankar has Anu
Sithara as the leading lady.
Ramante Edanthottam has an above average opening at the Kerala
box office, with the Kunchacko Boban starrer fetching approximately
80 Lakhs at the box office.
Now, according to the latest reports, Ramante Edanthottam has
managed to fetch 4.29 Crores from its 6 days of run at the Kerala
box office.
Well, the box office collections are pretty decent, considering
the fact that Ramante Edanthottam had to face a tight competition
from CIA - Comrade In America, Baahubali 2 etc.
Meanwhile, Ramante Edanthottam will be hitting the theatres
outside Kerala today (May 19, 2017). 3 other major releases are
also yhitting the theatres today.
If Ramante Edanthottam can survive the storm caused by the
upcoming big releases, then the Kunchacko Boban starrer can
definitely reach newer heights at the box office.
Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Anu Sithara, Ramante Edanthottam
also features Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Muthumani, Aju
Varghese, Sreejith Ravi etc., in prominent roles.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:11 [IST]
