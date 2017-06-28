 »   »   » INTERESTING! Ramesh Pisharody Gearing Up To Debut As A Film-maker!

Now, actors trying their hands on film-making is a common sight. In fact, it is good to see the actors of this generation showing a keen interest on the technical aspects, of films, as well.

Most recently, we heard that Kalabhavan Shajon is all set to venture as a film-maker. Similar is the case of Prithviraj, who has a mega project Lucifer, in the plans. Now, the latest to join this elite list is popular anchor-turned-actor and comedian Ramesh Pisharody.

According to the latest reports, Ramesh Pisharody would soon don the director's hat. Nothing much has been revealed about the star cast of the movie. In fact, reports are doing the rounds that Jayaram might be roped in to play the lead role in the movie, but no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Well, it would definitely be a project worth waiting for and we can expect a quality comedy entertainer from this man. His successful stint with the popular show Badai Bungalow has earned him a huge fan base.

As an actor, Ramesh Pisharody was mostly recently seen in the movies Achayans and Ramante Edanthottam, the movies which hit the theatres in the month of May. He will be seen essaying an important role in the upcoming film Sunday Holiday.