 »   »   » REVEALED! Anoop Menon’s Look In Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam!

Mohanlal's upcoming film with Lal Jose, which has been titled as Velipaadinte Pusthakam, is definitely one of the most awaited movies of this year. The shoot of the film commenced in the month of May and is fast progressing now.

Earlier, it was reported that popular actor Anoop Menon will be essaying an important role in this Mohanlal starrer. Recently, the actor joined the sets of the movie recently.

Anoop Menon took to Facebook to share his happiness on joining the sets of the movie. Interestingly, the actor also posted a photo of his, which is seemingly his look for the movie.

The actor has sported a long moustache and from the looks it seems like Anoop Menon has got to play a rather interesting role in this Mohanlal starrer.

Earlier, Mohanlal and Anoop Menon were seen together in the film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. Their combination scenes from the film were much appreciated.

Velipaadinte Pusthakam has been scripted by scenarist Benny P Nayarambalam. Mohanlal will be seen in the role of a newly appointed College Vice-Principal. The movie is being planned as an Onam release.