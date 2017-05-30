 »   »   » Rima Kallingal & Suraj Venjaramoodu To Team Up For 'Aabhaasam'!

Rima Kallingal, was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed film Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, directed by Dr. Biju. Her performance in the film won was widely appreciated and she received praises from critics and audiences like

Now, the actress, who is quite choosy about the projects that she commits will soon team up with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, for a movie, which has been titled as Aabhaasam. The upcoming film will be directed by debutant Jubith Namradath, who has also penned the script for the movie.

Apart from Rima Kallingal & Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aabhaasam will also feature Sheethal Shyam, Alencier Ley, Sujith Shankar, Indrans etc., in crucial roles. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be in the lines of a social satire.

According to the reports, the story of Aabhaasam, revolves around a bus and its passengers. The makers of the film are planning to start the shoot of the movie on June 9, 2017.

Interestingly, Aabhaasam is being jointly produced by Sanju S Unnithan under the banner Spare Productions and Rajeev Ravi under the banner Collective Phase One. Earlier, the critically acclaimed movie Kismath, was also produced by Collective Phase One.