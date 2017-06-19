 »   »   » Rima Kallingal To Star In A Film Based On Kochi Metro! A Superstar To Play E Sreedharan?

Rima Kallingal To Star In A Film Based On Kochi Metro! A Superstar To Play E Sreedharan?

On June 17, 2017, the Kochi Metro, which is the new face of the city, was inaugurated by Hon. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. Now, a Malayalam film is all set to be made on Kochi Meto.

Reportedly, this upcoming Malayalam film will feature popular actress Rima Kallingal in the lead role. A superstar from Malayalam film industry is pitted to play a character based on E. Sreedharan - The Metro Man, in this upcoming venture.

According to the reports, this upcoming film based on Kochi Metro has been titled as Arabikadalinte Rani - A Metro Woman. This upcoming film will jointly be directed by M Padmakumar and S Suresh Babu.

Reportedly, Arabikadalinte Rani - A Metro Woman, will narrate the story of a lady, who is eager to meet E Madhavan (the character based on E Sreedharan), the person who helmed the metro project. Rima Kallingal will be seen essaying the lead character named PK Lalitha.

It hasn't been revealed which superstar will be a part of this project based on Kochi Metro. Apart from Rima Kallingal, the film will also feature Anoop Menon, Alencier Ley Lopez etc., in important roles.

