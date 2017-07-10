 »   »   » Role Models Box Office: 14 Days Kerala Collections

Role Models, the Fahadh Faasil starring comical thriller which is directed by Rafi, was released on 25th June, Sunday. The movie, which marked Fahadh's first collaboration with the hitmaker, earned mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

When it completes the first two weeks of its release, Role Models has been delivering a disappointing performance at the box office. The Fahadh Faasil movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 6.38 Crores within the 14 days theatrical run.



It is the gross collection made by the movie, just from the Kerala box office. Role Models has faced a severe drop in the box office collections, post the first few days of its release. The movie could only impress the comedy film lovers and Rafi fans.



Role Models has made a decent opening at the box office, by collecting about 1.29 Crores from the Kerala box office. It was a pretty good box office figure for the movie, which had very less pre-release hype and marketing.



When it completed the first 9 days of release, Role Models could only collect about 5.49 Crores from the Kerala box office. The outside Kerala collection report of the movie, which features Namitha Pramod in the female lead, is yet to be revealed.