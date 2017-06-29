 »   »   » Role Models Box Office: 4 Days Collections At Kochi Multiplexes!

Fahadh Faasil starrer Role Models, directed by popular film-maker Rafi, had hit the theatres on June 25, 2017. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics upon its release did make a decent opening on its day 1.

In fact, it seems like Role Models, which is in the lines of a comedy entertainer, has satisfied the normal audiences, up to an extent. The film is doing a steady business in multiplexes centres, especially in Kochi.

According to the reports by Forum Keralam, Role Models has fetched 21.87 Lakhs from its 4 days of run in Kochi multiplexes. The occupancy rate for the movie, has also been a decent one for the movie, even on weekdays.

Reportedly, Role Models had a decent opening at Kochi multiplexes, with the film fetching above 5 Lakhs on Day 1. It is one among the most preferred movie at the Kochi multiplexes, right now.

According to certain trade reports, Role Models managed to fetch 1.29 Crores from Kerala box office, on day 1. With new films in the pipeline for a release, the upcoming days will decide the final fate of Role Models at the box office.