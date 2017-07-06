 »   »   » Role Models Box Office: 9 Days Kerala Collections

Role Models, the Fahadh Faasil movie which is written and directed by Rafi, was released on June 25, Sunday. The movie, which is a comical entertainer, has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Role Models has made a gross collection of Rs. 5.49 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 9 days of its release.



It is definitely not a highly impressive figure for an out-and-out comical entertainer, which majorly targets the family and youth audiences. The mixed reviews and release of Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum have undoubtedly affected the collection of Role Models.



The movie had made a decent opening at the box office, by collecting about 1.29 Crores from the Kerala box office. It was a pretty good box office figure for a movie, which had very less pre-release hype and poor marketing.



Role Models, which depicts the story of 4 friends and their Goa trip, features Namitha Pramod in the female lead. State award winner Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Sharafudeen, Renji Panicker, Seetha, Harisree Ashokan etc., have appeared in the supporting roles.