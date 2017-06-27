 »   »   » Role Models Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Role Models, the comical thriller which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role finally got released on June 25th, Sunday. The movie, which is directed by Rafi has been receiving mixed reviews but is performing well at the box office.

As per the reports of the trade experts, Role Models has made a decent opening at the box office, by collecting about 1.29 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is a pretty good box office figure for a less-marketed film.



The release of Role Models came out as a huge surprise for the audiences, who were not expecting the movie to release on a Sunday. The Fahadh Faasil starrer was initially slated to be released on June 24 but was later postponed.



Role Models had a very less pre-release hype, while compared to Fahadh Faasil's upcoming project Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. But still, the Rafi movie emerged as one of the best openers in the career of the young actor.



The movie, which depicts the story of 4 friends and their Goa trip, stars Namitha Pramod in the female lead. State award winner Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Sharafudeen, Renji Panicker, Seetha, etc., appeared in the supporting roles.