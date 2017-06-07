 »   »   » Rolemodels: Fahadh Faasil & Namitha Pramod Sizzle In The Second Poster

The second official poster of Role Models, which features the lead actors Fahadh Faasil and Namitha Pramod, is finally out. Lead actor Fahadh revealed the poster through his official Facebook page, recently.

Fahadh and Namitha appear in super cool looks in the backdrop of a beach, in the colourful second poster. The poster hints Role Models is not just a friendship story but also narrates a love story.



Namitha Pramod, the leading lady is appearing in a totally new look in the movie, with short, coloured hair and a tattoo on her neck. Reportedly, the movie will give an image makeover for Namitha, who is best known for her girl-next-door characters.



Role Models, which is written and directed by senior film-maker Rafi, is expected to be a total fun ride. Fahadh Faasil is appearing as Gautham, a well-disciplined boy who grew up under the strict guidance of his parents, who are teachers by profession.



Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Sharafudeen, Srinda, Renji Panicker, Seetha, Nandu Pothuval, etc. appear in the supporting roles in Role Models. Shamdat Sainudeen handles the cinematography. Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score for the movie.