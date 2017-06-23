 »   »   » JUST OUT! Role Models Official Trailer

The much-awaited official trailer of Role Models, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starring Rafi movie, is finally out. The 1.50 minutes long trailer is highly captivating and promises that a total entertainment package is in store.

From the trailer, it is evident that Role Models narrates the story of 5 friends, their Goa trip, and some unresolved questions from their past. Fahadh Faasil, Namitha Pramod, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, and Sharafudeen appear as the 5 friends.



The trailer also hints that Role Models narrates the strong love story of Fahadh Faasil's Gautham and Namitha Pramod's Shreya. Fahadh seems to be essaying a performance-oriented character, with many layers in the movie.



Interestingly, there is a fight sequence in the trailer, which reminds you of Mohanlal's recent blockbuster Pulimurugan. In total, Role Models official trailer ensures that the movie is a complete fun ride for the audiences of all age groups.



Director Rafi himself has penned the script for the movie and also plays a pivotal role. Suraj Venjarammoodu, Renji Panicker, Srinda, Seetha, etc., appear in the supporting role in Role Models.



Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score. Shamdat Sainudeen is the director of photography. Role Models is produced by Vaishak Rajan, under the banner Vysakha Cynyma.