 »   »   » RUMOUR: Mammootty & Rajinikanth To Team Up Once Again?

Let us go back to the year 1991, when the Indian film audiences got to witness two of the finest acting talents, Mammootty & Rajinikanth sharing the screen space for the first time, in the film Thalapathi.

The movie indeed had a deadly combination, with Mani Ratnam directing Mammootty & Rajinikanth. What if this stunning team reunites for a movie? Wouldn't it be a rather interesting project?

Well, since the past few days, rumours are doing the rounds that Mammootty, Rajinikanth & Mani Rathnam are all set to team up once again, after a gap of 26 years.

Mammootty To Play Rajinikanth's Boss? Rumour has it that in this projected venture Mammootty will be playing the role of Rajinikanth's Boss. The movie is said to be in the lines of an action thriller. It is also speculated that the film might go on floors in 2018. When The Stars United For Thalapathi! Thalapathi, which was loosely based on the mythological tale of Karna and Duryodhana, had Mammootty in the role of Devaraj, the leader of a slum and Rajinikanth in the role of his trusted lieutenant. Both the actors got to play the role of their lifetime and came out with flying colours. The film remains the sole film of these stars with Mani Ratnam, so far. When Mammootty was Approached For Mani Ratnam's Iruvar! Interestingly, Mammootty was approached to play the role of Tamizhselvan (originally played by Prakash Raj) in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. A photoshoot was also held for the same but the actor had to move out due to busy schedules. When Mammootty Wanted To Direct Rajinikanth! It seems like Rajinikanth & Mammootty share a good rapport, post Thalapathi. Not many know, that Mammootty had planned to direct Rajinikanth in the film Bhoothakannadi. Bit, the project didn't take off and later Mammootty himself acted the lead role in the film, under the direction of Lohithadas.

Meanwhile, both Mammootty & Rajinikanth are busy with their own projects. Mammootty has a good number of Malayalam projects in his kitty whereas Rajinikanth has 2.O and Thalaivar 161 in the offing. Nothing much has been revealed about Mani Ratnam's next.

Well, we hope that the rumours turn out to be true so that we can witness the magical combo once again, on screen.