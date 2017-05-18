 »   »   » RUMOUR: Mammootty & Rajinikanth To Team Up Once Again?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Let us go back to the year 1991, when the Indian film audiences
got to witness two of the finest acting talents, Mammootty &
Rajinikanth sharing the screen space for the first time, in the
film Thalapathi.
The movie indeed had a deadly combination, with Mani Ratnam
directing Mammootty & Rajinikanth. What if this stunning team
reunites for a movie? Wouldn't it be a rather interesting
project?
Well, since the past few days, rumours are doing the rounds that
Mammootty, Rajinikanth & Mani Rathnam are all set to team up
once again, after a gap of 26 years.
Mammootty To Play Rajinikanth's
Boss?
Rumour has it that in this projected venture Mammootty will be
playing the role of Rajinikanth's Boss. The movie is said to be in
the lines of an action thriller. It is also speculated that the
film might go on floors in 2018.
When The Stars United For
Thalapathi!
Thalapathi, which was loosely based on the mythological
tale of Karna and Duryodhana, had Mammootty in the role of Devaraj,
the leader of a slum and Rajinikanth in the role of his trusted
lieutenant. Both the actors got to play the role of their lifetime
and came out with flying colours. The film remains the sole film of
these stars with Mani Ratnam, so far.
When Mammootty was Approached
For Mani Ratnam's Iruvar!
Interestingly, Mammootty was approached to play the role of
Tamizhselvan (originally played by Prakash Raj) in Mani Ratnam's
Iruvar. A photoshoot was also held for the same but the
actor had to move out due to busy schedules.
When Mammootty Wanted To Direct
Rajinikanth!
It seems like Rajinikanth & Mammootty share a good rapport,
post Thalapathi. Not many know, that Mammootty had planned
to direct Rajinikanth in the film Bhoothakannadi. Bit, the
project didn't take off and later Mammootty himself acted the lead
role in the film, under the direction of Lohithadas.
Meanwhile, both Mammootty & Rajinikanth are busy with their
own projects. Mammootty has a good number of Malayalam projects in
his kitty whereas Rajinikanth has 2.O and Thalaivar
161 in the offing. Nothing much has been revealed about Mani
Ratnam's next.
Well, we hope that the rumours turn out to be true so that we
can witness the magical combo once again, on screen.
