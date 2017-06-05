 »   »   » Sakhavu Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Sakhavu, the Nivin Pauly starring political drama has completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie, which is written and directed by the National award-winner Sidhartha Siva, has ended up as an average grosser.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, Sakhavu has made a final gross collection of Rs. 14.20 from the Kerala box office, within its lifetime run. It is a moderate box office figure for a Nivin Pauly movie.



The trade experts point out that the lack of publicity and less pre-release hype have severely affected the reach of Sakhavu. Unlike the Nivin Pauly's past outings, the movie failed to create an impact among the non-Malayali audiences.



However, Sakhavu earned excellent reviews from the movie lovers and critics and has been considered as one of the finest Malayalam films on communism. Nivin Pauly's received wide appreciations for his performance as Sakhavu Krishnan.



Popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh essayed the female lead opposite Nivin in the movie, which also featured Aparna Gopinath in a key role. Sreenivasan, Renji Panicker, Sudheesh, P Balachandran, Binu Pappu, Seema G Nair, Gayathri Suresh, etc., appeared in the supporting roles.