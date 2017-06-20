 »   »   » Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga: Yet Another International Acclaim For The Movie!

Sexy Durga, the third directorial venture of highly acclaimed film-maker Saanal Kumar Sasidharan, hasn't released in the theatres yet, but still, the movie is constantly in the news, for all the good reasons.

Most recently, Sexy Durga has bagged a big award at the Russian International Film Festival held under the name of famous film-maker Andrei Tarkovsky. The film was screened under the competition section.

Sexy Durga fetched Pratap Joseph, the award for the Best Cinematographer at the International film festival. Pratap Joseph, is a cinematographer, who is well-known for his works in films like Crime No. 89 and Shavam.

It isn't for the first time that Sexy Durga is making a mark at the International level. The third directorial venture of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, had fetched the award for the Best Picture, at the 45th Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap, popular film-maker from Bollywood had showered praises on Sexy Durga, upon watching the movie.

Sexy Durga, which is said to be a thriller that focuses on moral policing, features actress Rajashri Pandey in the lead role. Well, let us hope that the film would soon make it to the theatres.