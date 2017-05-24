 »   »   » Santhosh Sivan Joins Tovino Thomas's Tamil Debut Movie!

Tovino Thomas is definitely going places. His most recent release Godha, directed by Basil Joseph is doing a good business at the box office and he has some exciting projects in his kitty, as well, which are in different stages of production.

It was earlier announced that Tovino Thomas will be making his debut in Kollywood soon, with a film directed by cinematographer-turned-director, B R Vijayalakshami. Now, we got to hear a news about an interesting addition to this project.

Reportedly, veteran cinematographer and film-maker Santhosh Sivan will be a part of this Tovino Thomas starrer but, he will be seen in a different role in this yet-to-be-titled movie.

According to a report by Times Of India, Santhosh Sivan will be a part of this venture as an Executive Producer. The report also adds that the strory of the film is based on an article that came in the newspaper.

It is for the first time that Santhosh Sivan is associating with a Tovino Thomas movie. The presence of someone like Santhosh Sivan in the crew of the film will definitely do a lot good for this upcoming venture.