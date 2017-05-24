 »   »   » Santhosh Sivan Joins Tovino Thomas's Tamil Debut Movie!

Tovino Thomas is definitely going places. His most
recent release Godha, directed by Basil Joseph is doing a
good business at the box office and he has some exciting projects
in his kitty, as well, which are in different stages of
production.
It was earlier announced that Tovino Thomas will be making his
debut in Kollywood soon, with a film directed by
cinematographer-turned-director, B R Vijayalakshami. Now, we got to
hear a news about an interesting addition to this project.
Reportedly, veteran cinematographer and film-maker Santhosh
Sivan will be a part of this Tovino Thomas starrer but, he will be
seen in a different role in this yet-to-be-titled movie.
According to a report by Times Of India, Santhosh Sivan
will be a part of this venture as an Executive Producer. The report
also adds that the strory of the film is based on an article that
came in the newspaper.
It is for the first time that Santhosh Sivan is associating with
a Tovino Thomas movie. The presence of someone like Santhosh Sivan
in the crew of the film will definitely do a lot good for this
upcoming venture.
Please Wait while comments are loading...