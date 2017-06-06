 »   »   » Scripting For Mohanlal Is A Tough Job: Murali Gopy

Lucifer, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer which will mark the directorial debut of young actor Prithviraj, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Mollywood. In a recent interview, scriptwriter Murali Gopy opened up about Lucifer.

According to Murali, writing a script for Mohanlal, who is the biggest superstar Malayalam industry has ever seen, is a really tough job. The writer points out that it is not easy to pen a script, which equally makes use of the actor and mass hero in Mohanlal.



The scenarist also remarked that he doesn't want any compromises in the scripting of Lucifer. Thus, the actor-writer has decided to not rush into the writing. Murali Gopy is planning to begin the writing for the Prithviraj directorial, in August.



Interestingly, the scenarist stated that he has the complete picture of the movie on his mind, and just has to write it down on papers. Lucifer, which is said to be a total entertainer, is expected to go on floors in May 2018.



The team is yet to finalise the female lead, rest of the star cast, and technical crew of the movie, which is said to be a big budget venture. Lucifer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.