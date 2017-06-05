 »   »   » SHOCKING! Adoor Gopalakrishnan Isn’t Impressed With Baahubali!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is still the talk of the Indian film industry, such is the huge impact that the film has made at the box office. In fact, the first part of Baahubali too, created waves at the box office and was widely appreciated.

Many big celebrities and film-makers came out in open to appreciate the magnum opus. But, it seems like the maverick film-maker isn't impressed with Baahubali.



In the recently held Manorama News Conclave, Adoor Gopalakrishnan opened up about his views about big films like Baahubali. The event was also attended by Geethu Mohandas and Fahadh Faasil.



Adoor Gopalakrishnan stated that Baahubali is same as the film Pathala Bhairavi, a Telugu fantasy movie, which was released way back in the year 1991.



The maverick film-maker also mentioned that Baahubali hasn't contributed anything big to the Indian film industry and he wouldn't spend even 10 Rupees to watch films like these.



Meanwhile, it has to be noted that Baahubali 2 is creating more and more records at the box office. The film has scripted some unassailable records at the Indian box office and in Kerala, the film is still continuing its amazing run.