 »   »   » SIIMA Awards 2017: Mohanlal & Nayanthara Are The Big Winners Yet Again!

SIIMA Awards 2017, the sixth edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards, conducted to honour the big achievers and performers of the year 2016 was held in Abu Dhabi on July 01, 2017 and July 02, 2017.

The much celebrated SIIMA Awards 2017 was attended by the big shots of the South Indian film industries. Malayalam film industry was represented by actors like Nivin Pauly, Asha Sarath and many other host of prominent celebrities.

The awards for the Malayalam movies were distributed on the second day (July 02, 2017) of the function. Once again Mohanlal and Nayanthara were declared the big winners of the day, for their achievements in 2016. Here, we list out the complete list of winners of SIIMA Awards 2017.

Best Actor – Mohanlal Mohanlal, who impressed the audiences with big hits and equally big performances in the year 2016, was adjudged the Best Actor at SIIMA Awards 2017. The actor won the award for his performance in the film Oppam, in which Mohanlal portrayed the role of a blind. Best Actress – Nayanthara Nayanthara, who is the lady superstar of South Indian cinema, is quite selective about her Mollywood projects. In the previous, year she was seen in the Mammootty starrer Puthiya Niyamam, in which she got to play a strong role in the form of Vasuki. Her performance in this film fetched her the SIIMA 2017 award for the Best Actress in Malayalam. Best Actor (Critics) – Nivin Pauly For Nivin Pauly, the year 2016 was indeed a memorable one with the actor in him continuing his amazing run at the box office. After winning the Filmfare award for the Best Actor, Nivin Pauly has won the Best Actor (Critics) award at the SIIMA Awards 2017 for his performances in Action Hero Biju and Jacobinte Swargarajyam. Best Actress (Critics) – Asha Sarath Asha Sarath got to play a real different role in the movie Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. She made the character memorable with her simple yet impactful portrayal of Suma . Rightly, she was the choice for the Best Actress (Critics) at the SIIMA Awards 2017. Best Movie – Kammatipadam Kammatipadam, the film directed by Rajeev Ravi is definitely one of the best movies of the year 2016. The movie, which was a critical and commercial success has won the title for the Best Movie at SIIMA Awards 2017. Best Director - Vysakh Pulimurugan, is definitely a milestone movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. Due credits must be given to its maker for pulling of a magnum opus with full effect. The film-maker was adjudged the Best Director at the SIIMA Awards 2017.

Here are the other big winners of SIIMA Awards 2017...

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Renji Panicker (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Lakshmi Ramakrishnan (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)

Best Debut (Male) - Shane Nigam (Kismath)

Best Debut (Female) - Rajisha Vijayan (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Best Music Director - Bijibal (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Lyricist - Santhosh Varma (Action Hero Biju)

Best Singer (Male) - Sooraj Santhosh

Best Singer (Female) - KS Chithra

Best Debut Film-maker - Johnpaul George (Guppy)