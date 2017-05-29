 »   »   » IN PICS: Siju Wilson Enters Wedlock

Siju Wilson, the young actor who rose to fame through the popular movie Premam and Happy Wedding entered the wedlock. Siju recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shruti, with the blessings of both the families.

The wedding was conducted according to both the Hindu and Christian traditions. Siju Wilson and Shruti first had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and later exchanged the wedding vows in a classic Christian ceremony.



Nivin Pauly With The New Couple Nivin Pauly, who is a very close friend of Siju Wilson, attended the wedding along with their entire gang members. Here is Nivin's selfie with the new couple and a friend.

Alphonse Puthren & Family Alphonse Puthren, the Premam director attended the wedding with wife Aleena Mary, their little son Ethan, and father-in-law Alwyn Antony.

Team Premam Here is a candid shot of Nivin Pauly, with his Premam team members. Almost the entire team members of Premam were present at the post-wedding reception.

Lal and Balu Varghese With The Couple Senior actor-director Lal attended the wedding with daughter Monica and nephew, actor Balu Varghese.

Some Candid Clicks Here are some candid clicks of popular actress Sshivada, Premam actors Shabareesh Varma and Krishna Shankar, clicked during the reception.

Swasika With The New Couple Here is a candid picture of Swasika, who appeared as Siju's pair in Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, with the new couple.

Nandan Unni With Siju & Shruti Thattathin Marayathu fame Nandan Unni's selfie with Siju Wilson and Shruti.



Siju Wilson rose to fame by playing the role of Roy Issac in Just Fun Chumma, a popular TV programme which was aired on Amrita Channel. He made his acting debut, by making a brief appearance in the Vineeth Sreenivasan movie Malarvadi Arts Club.



The actor later rose to fame by playing supporting role in Alphonse Puthren's Nivin Pauly starring comical thriller, Neram. Later, Siju Wilson played the role of central character George's childhood friend Jojo, in Nivin-Alphonse duo's second outing, Premam.



Siju played his first lead role in Omar Lulu's directorial debut Happy Wedding, which went on to become a great commercial success. The actor later made a special appearance in the Nadhirshah movie, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.



He will be next seen in the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which marks the directorial debut of Premam fame Althaf Salim. Reportedly, Siju Wilson is playing a very important role in the movie.