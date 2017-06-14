 »   »   » Spat With Kavya Madhavan: Namitha Pramod Rubbishes Rumours!

The alleged spat of Kavya Madhavan and Namitha Pramod has been the favourite topic of Mollywood gossipmongers, from the past few days. However, Namitha finally reacted to the rumours recently, thus putting an end to the speculations.

It was rumoured that Kavya had an ugly spat with the young actress during their recent USA trip for the Dileep Show 2017. It was rumoured that Kavya Madhavan was extremely irked with Namitha's closeness with her hubby, actor Dileep.

The rumour mills even suggested that Namitha Pramod was planning to quit the show and come back to India, due to her fallout with the senior actress. A funny remark made by Namitha in a TV show was misinterpreted as her accusastions against Kavya.

However, the young actress handled the nasty rumours in a matured way. Recently, Namitha Pramod had posted a picture with Kavya Madhavan, Meenakshi Dileep, and Rimi Tomy, which was clicked during the trip on her official Facebook page.

But, a few Facebook users posted the reports regarding the Kavya-Namitha spat on the comments, which offended the actress. Namitha immediately replied to the comment requested them to stop cooking up such baseless stories, and stated that Kavya is like family for her.

The actress also remarked that she is feeling pity for those who come up with such stories. However, Namitha Pramod has been widely appreciated by her fans and well-wishers, who are happy about her response towards the rumours.