 »   »   » Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon: Birthday Wishes To Thalapathy Vijay In Style!

Pokkiri Simon, the third directorial venture of Jijo Antony, features actor Sunny Wayne in the lead role and the movie narrates the story of a person, who is a die-hard Thalapathy Vijay fan.

Today (June 22, 2017), is the birthday of actor Vijay and the team Pokkiri Simon made it a point to wish the star, before time, and that too in style.



The first official teaser of Sunny Wayne starrer Pokkiri Simon was released yesterday (June 21, 2017). The interesting teaser has the lead characters of the movie, wishing their favourite star Thalapathy Vijay, in style.



Here is the the first official teaser of Pokkiri Simon..







The makers of Pokkiri Simon had also released the first look poster of the film recently. The film, which has been pened by K Ambady features Prayaga Martin as the leading lady.



Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar also plays an important role in the movie, along with popular actor Saiju Kurup.



The major portions of the film were shot in Trivandrum, the place where Vijay has a huge fan base. Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of the movie.