 »   »   » Suresh Gopi Gets A Precious Birthday Gift!

Actor Suresh Gopi, who is also the Member Of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) now, is celebrating his birthday today (June 26, 2017). In fact, this birthday will indeed remain a special one for the superstar of Mollywood, for a special reason.

Interestingly, on this day, he got a really precious gift from none other than the Honorable President Of India, Shri. Pranab Mukherjee.

Suresh Gopi, got the warm greetings and best wishes from the President Of India and the actor himself took to Facebook to express his happiness and gratitude on the same.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Suresh Gopi..

Well, it might have been quite some time since we saw Suresh Gopi, on screen, but still he enjoys a dedicated fan base of his own. The actor is also the host of the hugely popular show Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeswaran aired on Asianet.

On the work front, Suresh Gopi is expected to make a smashing comeback with the sequel to the superhit film Lelam. The upcoming sequel is being penned by Renji Panicker and Nithin Renji Panicker will call the shots for the movie.