 »   »   » WOW! Syam Pushkaran To Make Directorial Debut With A Superstar Movie?

Syam Pushkaran, the National award-winning scriptwriter is reportedly all set to try a hand in direction, soon. If the reports are to be believed, Syam is planning to make his directorial debut with a superstar movie.

In a recent interview, the writer had confirmed that he is will foray into direction very soon. Even though Syam Pushkaran didn't reveal anything about the star cast, has had hinted that a superstar might essay the lead role in the movie.



Earlier, it was rumoured that the scenarist is currently working on a script for Mohanlal. But according to the gossipmongers, it is Mammootty, but not Mohanlal who essays the lead role in Syam Pushkaran's directorial debut.



However, the Maheshinte Prathikaaram writer has not commented on the reports yet. Syam Pushkaran is expected to make an official announcement about his directorial debut and reveal the lead actor of the project, very soon.



Syam made his debut as a scriptwriter with the Aashiq Abu movie Salt N Pepper, in 2011. The project was jointly written by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. He later scripted 22 Female Kottayam by associating with Abhilash S Kumar.



The talented writer made his debut as an independent writer with Dileesh Pothan's directorial debut, Maheshinte Prathikaaram. His screenplay for the movie won the National Film Award of 2016, for the Best Screenplay.