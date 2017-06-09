 »   »   » Take Off Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Take Off, the film which hit the theatres towards the end of March, has made the entire Malayalam film industry proud. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Mahesh Narayanan, has made a huge impact at the box office.

Reportedly, Take Off featuring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy in the lead roles has almost ended its run in Kerala theatres.



According to the latest trade reports. Take Off has manged to fetch approximately 16.5 Crores from its whole run at the Kerala box office. This is definitely an impressive number onsidering the fact that Take Off had to face tight competitions from some of the big releases like The Great Father, Baahubali 2, Comrade In America - CIA etc.



Take off had an exceptional run at the Kochi multiplexes, where the film managed to fetch above 1.5 Crores. Even in the rest of the parts of the country, Take Off was well-received. Many prominent celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan etc., came out to praise the movie.



The film, which narrated the story of nurses who gets trapped in Iraq during war time can definitely be tagged as one of the best movies of the year. The movie is also expected to do a good show at the award circuits, as well.