 »   »   » The Great Father Box Office: 60 Days Kerala Collections!

Mammootty starrer The Great Father, was the actor's first release of the year 2017. The film, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni, did give Mammootty that much needed big hit at the box office.

The Great Father, is by far one of the top grossers of this year, so far. The movie had entered the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. The Mammootty starrer has had a fantastic run at the Kerala box office, as well.



The film, which hit the theatres on March 30, 2017, recently completed 60 days of its run in selected centres in Kerala. According to certain reports, The Great Father has managed to gross 35 Crores from its 60 days of run in Kerala.



By all means, the box office collections of The Great Father is mighty impressive, especially considering the fact that the film had to face tight competitions from other releases of the vacation season.



The Great Father had an amazing start at the UAE box office as well and entered the 10-Crore club in record time.



Apart from Mammootty, The Great Father also features Sneha, Arya, Baby Anikha, Miya George, Malavika Mohanan etc., in important roles.