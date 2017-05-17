 »   »   » The Great Father Box Office: Arya Responds To Allegations On Fake Collections!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mammootty starrer The Great Father, can rightly be
termed as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far, as the film
raced ahead at the box office, giving Megastar Mammootty the much
needed big hit.
The Great Father did set some big records, right from
the day 1 of its release. But, controversies started pouring in
with certain sections of audiences alleging the team for fake
collection reports.
Now, the big question that still lingers in the minds of the
audiences is whether collection reports were fake or not. Actor
Arya, who is one of the producers of The Great Father, has
come up with a clear cut answer, which should definitely put all
baseless rumours to end.
It was in a recent interview given to the popular magazine Star
and Style that Arya opened up about the box office collections of
The Great Father.
A Big Release
Actor Arya stated that The Great Father had one of the
biggest ever releases for a Malayalam film, as far as screen count
is considered. Reportedly, the film released in close to 200
screens on March 30, 2017.
Housefull Shows On Day 1
Arya also confirmed on the fact that most of the shows on the
first day of The Great Father were housefull, which
rightly made it the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood, at that
time.
The Great Father Box Office
Records
For the uninitiated, The Great Father did script a new
box office record, buy fetching 4.31 Crores on its opening day. The
film beat the record set by Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.
The film also went on to become the fastest Malayalm movie to enter
the 20-Crore club at the worldwide box office.
Present Box Office
Collections
Reportedly, The Great Father, which is nearing 50 days
of its run, has crossed the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
The movie has also joined the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box
office.
Well, at least this should put to rest all the allegations that
the team The Great Father has been receiving. Anyhow, the
film has turned out to be a massive success and such big success
does do a lot of good to the industry, as a whole.
