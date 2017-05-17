 »   »   » The Great Father Box Office: Arya Responds To Allegations On Fake Collections!

Mammootty starrer The Great Father, can rightly be termed as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far, as the film raced ahead at the box office, giving Megastar Mammootty the much needed big hit.

The Great Father did set some big records, right from the day 1 of its release. But, controversies started pouring in with certain sections of audiences alleging the team for fake collection reports.



Now, the big question that still lingers in the minds of the audiences is whether collection reports were fake or not. Actor Arya, who is one of the producers of The Great Father, has come up with a clear cut answer, which should definitely put all baseless rumours to end.



It was in a recent interview given to the popular magazine Star and Style that Arya opened up about the box office collections of The Great Father.



A Big Release Actor Arya stated that The Great Father had one of the biggest ever releases for a Malayalam film, as far as screen count is considered. Reportedly, the film released in close to 200 screens on March 30, 2017.

Housefull Shows On Day 1 Arya also confirmed on the fact that most of the shows on the first day of The Great Father were housefull, which rightly made it the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood, at that time.

The Great Father Box Office Records For the uninitiated, The Great Father did script a new box office record, buy fetching 4.31 Crores on its opening day. The film beat the record set by Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. The film also went on to become the fastest Malayalm movie to enter the 20-Crore club at the worldwide box office.

Present Box Office Collections Reportedly, The Great Father, which is nearing 50 days of its run, has crossed the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. The movie has also joined the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office.



Well, at least this should put to rest all the allegations that the team The Great Father has been receiving. Anyhow, the film has turned out to be a massive success and such big success does do a lot of good to the industry, as a whole.

