 »   »   » TAKE A LOOK! The New Release Date Of Dileep's Ramaleela Is Out!

Ramaleela, the upcoming film of actor Dileep, was expected to hit the theatres on July 07, 2017. But later, the makers of the film decided to push forward the release date, since the post-production works of the film required some more time to get completed.

The makers of Ramaleela had announced that the team would soon come up with the new release date of the movie and as mention, the team has officially declared the release date of the film.



Reportedly, Dileep's Ramaleela will be hitting the theatres on July 21, 2017. It is not clear whether the film will have a solo release or not as a good number of Malayalam movies are in the pipeline, for a release in the month of July.



Bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, narrates the story of Ramanunni, who is a politician.



The film, is expected to be a major break for the actor from comic roles, as he will be seen essaying a role with some mass touch. The teaser and the posters of the movie, released so far, indicate the same.