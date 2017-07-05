 »   »   » These Details About The Action Sequences Of Mohanlal's Odiyan Are Sure To Leave You Thrilled!

Mohanlal's upcoming movie Odiyan, is definitely the talk of the M'town right now. The official motion poster of the film, released by Mohanlal recently, has created a huge buzz in the social media circuits.

Odiyan definitely ranks at the top in the list of the most awaited movies. Now, here are a few updates about this upcoming spectacular movie, which are sure to leave the audiences thrilled.



Earlier, it was reported that Mohanlal's Odiyan will have some spectacular action sequences in it. Now, in a recent interview given to the Times Of India, director V A Shrikumar had divuged a few details about the same.



The film-maker stated that Odiyan will have five action sequences and five songs, as well, which are a part of the narrative. He also pointed out that the action sequences will be the big highlight of the movie and the makers are planning to take close to 6 months to complete the post-production of the movie, as the film will have loads of special effects.



Importantly, the action sequences of Odiyan will be choreographed by none other than Peter Hein. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in the month of August.