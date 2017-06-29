These Selfies Of Mammootty & Mohanlal Are Just Like An Ode To Friendship!
It is always a pleasure to see both Mammootty and Mohanlal, on a single frame. Be it on films, or in photos, whenever these two stalwarts come together, the audiences get something that is worth remembering.
Mammootty and Mohanlal, started off their journey, together in films and they continue to be the two strong pillars of the industry. The friendship and the mutual admiration that they hold for each other, is well-known.
The fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal, might always be at loggerheads, but now, here is yet another instance, that proved how good friends, these two celebrities are.Two selfies of Mammootty and Mohanlal are doing the rounds on social media. These pictures are worth all the hype that they have been receiving.
Both Mammootty and Mohanlal, took to their Facebook to post a selfie that they took recently. Take a look at the Facebook posts and the pictures posted by Mammootty and Mohanlal, respectively.
When They Took The Social Media By Storm
Both Mammootty and Mohanlal opted to share the pictures, almost at the same time. This was hugely welcomed by the fans of both the stars and these pictures, became the talk of the social media, right at thw word go.
Mohanlal's New Look
Mohanlal is seen sporting a thick and long moustache, in this new picture. The actor is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Velipadinte Pusthakam, directed by Lal Jose. Actor will be seen in different getups in this movie and it is not sure, whether this look is for that particular movie.
Mammootty, At His Usual Best
Meanwhile, Mammootty was seen at his usual best in the pictures. The actor looks as cool as ever in his trendy costumes. Mammootty, at present is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Sharath Sandith, which has been titled asParole.