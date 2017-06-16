 »   »   » These Superhit Mammootty Movies Didn't Feature An Actress Paired Opposite The Star!

Mammootty is one such Malayalam actor, who has never shied away from featuring in movies that try to follow a different path. Mammootty's association with off-beat films also affirms that fact.

Today, we are going to discuss about another interesting aspects of some of the Mammootty movies. Normally, Malayalam movies do follow a certain template and that template consists of a hero and a heroine who is paired opposite the lead star, even if the story doesn't demand.

Even many of the Mammootty movies from the past followed the same format. But not many film-makers and actors have dared to appear in movies, which don't have their lead actresses paired opposite their lead stars.

But, Mammootty has dared to appear in movies, which didn't follow such a template. These Mammootty movies had some strong female characters but they weren't placed merely to romance the hero and more importantly, these Mammootty movies also turned out to be huge successes at the box office.