These Superhit Mammootty Movies Didn't Feature An Actress Paired Opposite The Star!
Mammootty is one such Malayalam actor, who has never shied away from featuring in movies that try to follow a different path. Mammootty's association with off-beat films also affirms that fact.
Today, we are going to discuss about another interesting aspects of some of the Mammootty movies. Normally, Malayalam movies do follow a certain template and that template consists of a hero and a heroine who is paired opposite the lead star, even if the story doesn't demand.
Even many of the Mammootty movies from the past followed the same format. But not many film-makers and actors have dared to appear in movies, which don't have their lead actresses paired opposite their lead stars.
But, Mammootty has dared to appear in movies, which didn't follow such a template. These Mammootty movies had some strong female characters but they weren't placed merely to romance the hero and more importantly, these Mammootty movies also turned out to be huge successes at the box office.
CBI Series
The CBI series of movies have to be the most prominent one among this list. All the four versions didn't feature any actress paired opposite the star. Even though, the character's family members come as a reference in the movie, they weren't shown on screen. But, each of the films, barring the third part, had some strong female characters, in it.
Munnariyippu (2014)
Munnariyippu can rightly be tagged as one of the finest movies in the actor's career so far. The actor played the role of a culprit, who gets released from jail. Even though, Aparna Gopinath played an equally important role in the movie, she wasn't paired opposite the actor. The movie fetched both critical and commercial success.
Pokkiriraja (2010)
Pokkiriraja, the multi-starrer movie featured both Mammootty and Prithviraj in the lead roles. The movie, which was a mass entertainer featured Shriya Saran as the leading lady, but she was paired opposite Prithviraj.
Big B (2007)
Well, nothing much has to be said about this film, which emerged as a real trendsetter. Mammootty got to play a really powerful character in the form of Bilaal. The character or the storyline didn't demand any romantic angle and rightly, the film-maker didn't pair anybody opposite Mammootty, which was definitely a daring move. Mamtha Mohandas was a part of this film, but she was paired opposite Bala.
The Truth (1998)
The Truth is yet another investigative movie, in which Mammootty played the role of an officer named Bharath. The film had three actresses in the form of Divya Unni, Vani Viswanath and Praveena but none of them were paired opposite the Megastar. There weren't any unwanted romantic tracks and the film focused on its narrative.
Oru Abhibhashakante Case Diary (1995)
This film featured Mammootty in the role of an advocate. Hira Rajagopal appeared as one of the leading ladies of the movie but the actress wasn't paired opposite the Megastar. The movie, directed by K Madhu was an investigative thriller and fetched success at the box office.
August 1 (1988)
How can we forget August 1, a cult movie of the genre investigative thriller, which had Mammootty in the role of a police officer. The film, which was a taut thriller had Urvashi in the movie, but she was paired opposite actor Sukumaran. Well, August 1 is one such movie that focussed strictly on its genre and what we got was a taut thriller.