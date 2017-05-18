 »   »   » This Is Dileep's Character In Ramaleela!

Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is joining hands with newcomer Arun Gopi, for the upcoming political thriller Ramaleela. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Dileep's character in the movie.

Interestingly, the actor is playing the role of Ramanunni, a modern-day politician who is extremely practical and cunning. He goes to any extent to conquer what he desired and hardly has any commitment towards anyone.



But, Ramanunni's parents Sakhavu Raghavan and Ragini are highly dedicated politicians, and are highly disappointed with their son's ideologies. Ramaleela majorly depicts the conflicts between Ramanunni and his mother Ragini.



Senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar appears as Ramanunni's mother, Sakhavu Ragini. Radhika is making a comeback to Malayalam movie industry after a very long gap and is sharing the screen with Dileep for the first time.



Young actress Prayaga Martin will essay the female lead opposite Dileep in Ramaleela. Reportedly, Prayaga is playing the role of Helena, a young architect who enters Ramanunni life, in the movie.



Mukesh, Salim Kumar, and Renji Panicker essay the other pivotal roles in the movie. Ramaleela, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, is expected to hit the theatres for Edi 2017.

