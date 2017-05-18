 »   »   » This Is Dileep's Character In Ramaleela!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Dileep, the janapriyanayakan is joining hands with newcomer Arun
Gopi, for the upcoming political thriller Ramaleela. Recently, the
sources close to the project revealed some interesting details
about Dileep's character in the movie.
Interestingly, the actor is playing the role of Ramanunni, a
modern-day politician who is extremely practical and cunning. He
goes to any extent to conquer what he desired and hardly has any
commitment towards anyone.
But, Ramanunni's parents Sakhavu Raghavan and Ragini are highly
dedicated politicians, and are highly disappointed with their son's
ideologies. Ramaleela majorly depicts the conflicts
between Ramanunni and his mother Ragini.
Senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar appears as Ramanunni's
mother, Sakhavu Ragini. Radhika is making a comeback to Malayalam
movie industry after a very long gap and is sharing the screen
with Dileep for the first time.
Young actress Prayaga Martin will essay the female lead opposite
Dileep in Ramaleela. Reportedly, Prayaga is playing the
role of Helena, a young architect who enters Ramanunni life, in the
movie.
Mukesh, Salim Kumar, and Renji Panicker essay the other pivotal
roles in the movie. Ramaleela, which is produced by
Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films, is expected to hit the
theatres for Edi 2017.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 23:53 [IST]
