 »   »   » KICKASS! This Is How Nazriya Nazim Reacted To Pregnancy Rumours

Nazriya Nazim, the young actress finally put an end to the pregnancy rumours, in a kickass way. Recently, Nazriya posted a funny video on her official Facebook page with the caption 'My reaction to rumours 😏 😏'.

Recently, it was reported Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are all set to welcome their first child soon. The reports had claimed the duo was spotted at a maternity clinic in Kochi, a couple of times.

However, Nazriya Nazim, who was highly irked with the baseless rumours immediately reached through her Facebook page. Nazriya's reaction video has been going on social media and has already crossed 2.1 Lakhs on Facebook.

Nazriya Nazim has been staying away from the film industry from the past two and a half years. The actress decided to take a break from her acting career, after marrying the talented actor Fahadh Faasil, her Bangalore Days co-star.