 »   »   » This Is Nivin Pauly's Gift To His Little Daughter!

Nivin Pauly, the young actor and wife Rinna Joy welcomed their second child, a baby girl on May 25. The actor, who is extremely excited about the arrival of his little princess, recently presented her a special gift.

Interestingly, Nivin Pauly recently bought a Mini Cooper S for his little daughter. The actor himself revealed the news through his official Instagram page and shared the picture of the new car, with his fans.

As per the latest reports, Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy are yet to finalise the name of their little princess. Rinna and Nivin's first child, the five-year-old son Daveed Pauly was born in 2012.

It was a love marriage for Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy, who were classmates during their engineering studies in FISAT. The couple tied the knot on August 28th, 2010 at Syro Malabar Catholic Church, Aluva.

Nivin Pauly, who is going through a wonderful phase in his career, will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Richie. The actor's next Malayalam release will be Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, his second production venture.

He is currently busy with the upcoming Geetu Mohandas movie Moothon, which will feature him in a different role. Nivin's other upcoming projects include Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude and Roshan Andrews's Kayamkulam Kochunni.