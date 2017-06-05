 »   »   » This's What Mammootty Has To Say About Pranav Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in lead roles, this year. In a recent interview given to a popular media, megastar Mammootty finally opened up about Pranav Mohanlal and his debut plans.

Interestingly, Mammootty stated that the star kid has a unique personality, and is not like the other youngsters of his age. According to the actor, it is the innocence of Pranav Mohanlal, which impressed him the most.

Mammootty also opined that Pranav could have made his debut in lead roles, much earlier. The megastar, who stated that he considers Pranav like his own son, remarked that he will surely be able to create a place for himself, in the industry.

Pranav Mohanlal is the childhood friend of Mammootty's son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. In a recent interview, Dulquer had shared his huge excitement over Pranav's debut and had welcomed his dear friend to Malayalam movie industry.

The star kid will soon make his debut in the lead role with the upcoming directorial venture of Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. Pranav Mohanlal has learned Parkour for his role in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out action thriller.