 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: 5 Reasons To Watch The Movie

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much-awaited project which marks the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan duo is all set to be released tomorrow (30th June). The movie has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board.

Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a pivotal role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which stars debutante Nimisha Sajayan in the female lead. Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography. Bijibal composes the music. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is produced by Urvashi Theatres.



Read the 5 reasons to watch Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, here...



Maheshinte Prathikaaram Combo Is Back



Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan, the lead actor and director of National award-winning movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram is back with yet another promising project. This is undoubtedly the major reason to watch Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.



'Pothettan's Brilliance'



Malayalam audiences invented a new term called 'Pothettan's Brilliance' after watching the extremely brilliant making style of Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The fans and industry members are surely expecting Dileesh Pothan to recreate the magic in his second outing as well.



Suraj Venjaramoodu In A Key Role



The National award-winning actor is playing a very important role in the movie, along with Fahadh Faasil. As we all know, Suraj is an actor with immense calibre, and we can't wait to watch him in a Dileesh Pothan movie.



Rajeev Ravi's Visuals



The cinematography of the movie is handled by the National award-winning cinematographer-director, Rajeev Ravi. The beauty of the extremely realistic visualisation was quite visible in the teaser and video song. We can't wait to watch the movie in theatres.



Debutante Nimisha Sajayan



Nimisha, has already impressed the Malayalam audiences with her charming screen presence in the video song of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Reportedly, the budding has highly impressed cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and music director Bijibal with her performance in the movie.