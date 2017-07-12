 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 11 Days Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the Fahadh Faasil movie has emerged as one of the most acclaimed Indian movies of the year. The movie, which is directed by Dileesh Pothan, is also performing extremely well at the box office.

When it completed the first 11 days of release at the Kerala box office, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has made a total gross collection of 12.79 Crores. It is undoubtedly a highly impressive collection for a medium budget film.



If the reports are to be true, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum succeeded in crossing the 10-Crore mark at the box office, within the first 9 days of its release. The movie is expected to become the highest grosser in Fahadh Faasil's career.



The comical thriller, which is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor, had made a gross collection of 1.51 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day. It is undoubtedly pretty good opening for a Fahadh Faasil movie.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum collected Rs. 6.22 Crores from the Kerala box office, just within the first 4 days of its release. When it completed the first 7 days of its release, the movie made a gross collection of 8.80 Crores.



The word of mouth publicity has immensely helped the movie to deliver a grand performance at the box office. The outside Kerala box office collection report is expected to be revealed soon.