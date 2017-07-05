 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the latest release of Fahadh Faasil which is directed Dileesh Pothan, has been performing extremely well at the box office. The comical thriller movie has also been receiving highly positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

Interestingly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has succeeded in crossing the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, just within the first 4 days of its release. The Fahadh Faasil movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 6.22 Crores, within 4 days.



The trade experts suggest that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will surely succeed in breaking the collections of Maheshinte Prathikaaram, the National award-winning movie which marked the first collaboration of Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan duo.



Reportedly, the outside Kerala collections of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum are yet to be calculated. However, the trade analysts suggest that the Fahadh Faasil movie might have already crossed the 8-Crore mark at the all India box office, by now.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is scripted by journalist Sajeev Pazhoor, also features National award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. Newcomer Nimisha Sajayan essays the female lead in the movie, which is produced by Urvashi Theatres.