 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 7 Days Kerala Collections

Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is touching new heights at the box office. The film, has been tagged as one of the best movies of this year, so far and as a result, all sections of the audiences have lapped up the movie.

The film definitely had a good start becoming one of the best openers of Fahadh Faasil, so far. Now, the movie, directed by Dileesh Pothan has successfully completed one week of its run at the Kerala box office.



According to the latest reports, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has collected approximately 8.80 Crores from its 7 days of run at the Kerala box office. It rightly shows that the weekdays collections for the film have been quite impressive.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is definitely on its way to become one of the biggest hits of the year, so far. It has to be seen whether it can outperform Maheshinte Prathikaaram at the Kerala box office.



Meanwhile, this Fahdh Faasil starrer is doing a good business in other parts of India, as well, especially in areas like Chennai and Bangalore. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, also made a grand release in places outside India on, July 07, 2017.