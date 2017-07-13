 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: Crosses 1-Crore Mark At Kochi Multiplexes

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which hit the theaters on June 30, has emerged as a huge critical and commercial success. Now, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has touched a new milestone at the Kochi multiplex box office.

The movie, which is directed by National award winner Dileesh Pothan, recently crossed the prestigious 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplex box office. The movie succeeded in crossing the 1-Crore mark, just within the first 13 days of its release.



Thus, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has emerged as the fourth Fahadh Faasil movie to touch the prestigious mark at the Kochi multiplex box office. The detailed box office collection report of the movie is expected to be revealed soon.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum had made a highly impressive opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 1.51 Crores. The movie succeeded in crossing the 6-Crore mark just within the first 4 days, by collecting Rs. 6.22 Crores.



When it completed the first week of its release, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum entered the 8-Crore club at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 8.8 Crores. The outside Kerala collection is expected to be revealed soon.