 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the recently released Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan movie has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is also delivering a decent performance at the Kerala box office.|

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the comical thriller has made a gross collection of 1.51 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day. It is undoubtedly a decent opening for a Fahadh Faasil movie.



The trade analysts are expecting an increase in the collection by the end of the first weekend, as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been widely received by the audiences. The word of mouth publicity is expected to help the box office performance of the movie.



Several renowned film-makers and actors, including B Unnikrishnan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jeethu Joseph, Vijay Babu, etc., have openly appreciated the Dileesh Pothan movie through Facebook. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is also performing well at the outside Kerala releasing centres.



The movie, which depicts the story of a thief, a married couple, and a police station, is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor. Fahadh Faasil appeared as the thief in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu, newcomer Nimisha Sajayan, and Alencier Ley in the pivotal roles.